Roanoke's aces head to Vegas to compete in international pool competition

Some of Roanoke's sharpest shooters are headed to Vegas to go head-to-head with the best players in the country.

About 14 pool players from Roanoke's American Pool Association have qualified for the April tournament. They'll play the best in their category from the United States, Canada and Japan.

Player Larry Alls is going for the first time in his pool career - competing in the 9 ball shootout. He'll be angling for the shot at a $10,000 prize. He had to qualify to play in the international tournament at a regional tournament in Chesapeake.

Alls said he's been playing since 2008 and says it's the people, not the wins, that keep him coming back.

"You can compete with, you know, people of all ages," Alls said. "You know the younger 21-year-olds and the older 85-year-olds and it's just a game for all people, all different walks of life."

They'll head down for the tournament at the end of April. You can check out all the finalists on the Roanoke APA Facebook page.

