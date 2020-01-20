Roanoke chapter of Southern Christian Leadership Conferences hosts MLK Youth Day

Roanoke youth took to the streets Monday to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. It was the 25th year for the event held by the Roanoke chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

MLK, Jr.'s dream brought close to 200 local high school students together.

"It's just a day of remembrance that we don't ever let his dream go down... and we have to make sure that we have somebody to pick up the legacy and carry it on," Bishop Mitchell, Vice President of SCLC, said.

Patrick Henry High School's band played while groups like the Roanoke NAACP Youth Council marched from the MLK Statue through the streets of Roanoke.

"A march is just physically representing everything he's done for us and everything he means to us, too," Chance Staples, President of Roanoke's NAACP Youth Council, said.

"We're celebrating the walk from Selma, Alabama that Dr. King tried to do and was beaten and all kind of things happened, but then he went back and reorganized and came back 25,000 strong," Mitchell explained.

The marchers ended their journey at Roanoke Catholic High School for a service with songs and speeches.

"The fact that we're young and we're doing this is important because it shows we're not going to forget about him as we get older," Staples said.

