Roanoke's faith based leaders unite to tackle addiction in their pews

The battle against addiction is being fought all throughout southwest Virginia, including our places of worship.

That's why faith-based and mental health leaders from across the Valley came together Thursday to start talking about it. The Rescue Mission and Gentle Shepherd Hospice formed the Faith and Grace in Recovery Summit.

Gathering at St. John's Episcopal Church, they heard from parents who've lost children to addiction. Bishop Quigg Lawrence of the Church of the Holy Spirit attended and said the church, collectively, needs to stop shaming and turning a blind eye to church members in crisis.

"The church has basically not been paying attention," he said. "We've been burying kids, but it's like we're not even realizing what's going on. And finally folks are waking up."

Lawrence said the day's events are helping spread awareness and give leaders tools to address the needs of people battling addiction in their congregations.

