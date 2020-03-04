Roanoke's former Salvation Army captains watching Coronavirus in Italy

A family that called Roanoke home for years is now seeing the effects of the Coronavirus in Italy up close.

Captains Monica and Andy Seiler led Roanoke's Salvation Army for several years. Last year, their jobs with the Salvation Army led them to Rome, Italy.

We caught up with them this week over Facetime. Monica Seiler said the virus has largely affected the northern part of the country.

But as a precaution, schools nationwide are closed until March.

And tourism is taking a hit.

"Restaurants have been impacted," she said. "As well as hotels across the entire country and the entire tourism industry. And with Delta announcing that they're not gonna fly here until May first, and American till the middle of April, it's just going to further compound as time goes on."

Seiler says the hostel her husband manages has dealt with multiple cancellations from prospective visitors. That said, she says her family is doing just fine.

They are dedicated to staying and continuing their mission. Seiler said the Salvation Army is ready and willing to assist whenever needed.

Seiler said government sends out a notice each day. The "communes" in Italy, or local governments, also have their own regulations. The Italian government, she explained, has split the threat into three levels. Rome is currently on the lowest, least threatening level.

On Italian TV and social media, Seiler said the news is about nothing but Coronavirus. A lot of information is also disseminated through her childrens' schools.