Roanoke's hospitality and tourism industry looks for big rebound following pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has been a down time for hotels across the country.

While only filling about 33 percent of rooms over the past few months has been disappointing for the Springhill Suites in Roanoke, they are now seeing a rebound starting last weekend for Memorial Day.

“It was the busiest weekend we’ve had since the beginning of all this. We had a lot of same-day arrivals, so people are out and about traveling,” said general manager Neil Ordway.

The hotel was supposed to be 100-percent full for Virginia Tech graduation earlier this month, as well as for Roanoke’s would-be-inaugural Ironman race next weekend.

Event cancellations have spurred room cancellations, but the hotel is taking health precautions and already looking toward those events coming back around next year.

“It’s a huge impact, but we are already seeing bookings come back for 2021,” said Ordway.

Major event cancellations have taken their toll on the tourism industry as a whole throughout the Roanoke Valley.

“It’s really been devastating to the industry. We’ve seen literally thousands of people lose their jobs, businesses are suffering, there’s no question about it," said Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge president Landon Howard.

Howard is hopeful that when the pandemic ends, the late summer and early fall will reverse the current plunge in visitors.

“We still have conventions and meetings on the books and we also have the best fall colors that you’ll find just about anywhere, so we’re hoping that people will come in to enjoy those fall colors and the cooler weather later on.”

Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge hopes to reopen its Visitor's Center in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.