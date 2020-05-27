Roanoke's new school superintendent says she's ready to get started

Roanoke's new school superintendent says she's grateful for the opportunity, and excited to get started.

On Tuesday, members of the Roanoke City School Board appointed Verletta White to succeed Rita Bishop, who retires July 1.

"I read the reports. I did my homework. And I just found the people to be extraordinary," White told WDBJ7 Wednesday morning. "Certainly I am hoping my experience and my expertise will benefit the children here in Roanoke City."

White arrives in Roanoke with 28 years of education experience.

Coming here from Baltimore County, Maryland, she served as interim superintendent for the 25th largest school division in the country.

Her number one priority, she said, is health and safety. Close behind is making sure all students have high quality instruction.

"So students who have remedial needs, we make sure we have programs in place for them," White said, "as well as students who are in gifted and talented education making sure that they have the experiences they need as well."

White's tenure in Baltimore wasn't free from controversy, but she says she looks forward to earning the trust of everyone in the Roanoke school community, as she gets to know the educators who are making a difference every day.

"I'm very excited to be here," White said. "It's a beautiful city with beautiful people. And I just can't wait to get started."