Roanoke's staff, community members set to begin review police chief applicants

Roanoke's Chief of Police has just a few more weeks on the job. Chief Tim Jones will retire after January 31, following a nearly four-decade long career in law enforcement.The City is relying on the community to help them choose from the top candidates.

City Manager Bob Cowell is leading the effort to hire what he calls one of the city's most important jobs.

"They have a tremendous amount of impact in the community and a lot of interaction with the community and we want to make sure we do it right," he said.

Cowell said Friday that he plans to announce an acting police chief during Chief Jones' last week. He said the search firm hired has been combing through 31 applications for the job opening. Of the applicants, 16 are from out of state and Washington D.C. Ten of the applicants are from Virginia, but Cowell does not know how many of those applicants are themselves from the Roanoke Police Department. Seventeen of the 31 applicants are already serving as deputy chief or chiefs at their current agencies.

While the firm has worked on researching each applicants background, Cowell has been assembling two panels; one of city staff and one of community members.

"I've asked the police chief of Lynchburg to join us in that as well to give a perspective from a law enforcement perspective that's not local," he said.

He said by the end of the month, the search firm will present all 31 applicants, highlighting the nine of so they identified as being most desirable for the position. By the first week of March, Cowell hopes to have identified the top four or five candidates. That's where he'll gather the questions and input from people like Valerie Brown.

"I wanted to help voice more that we wanted to be a more a more active part of the city," said Brown.

Brown heads up the Williamson Road Area Business Association. She said the more than 100 member businesses want more attention from law enforcement than they feel they've had.

"I think that the Chief and his team have been pretty stretch thin," she said.

She is also concerned about how a chief might approach the diversity in culture on Williamson Road, and hopes the candidates express an interest in and plan to become more involved along Williamson Road. This as many of her member businesses expressed particular concern about crime in the area.

Her voice will join at least 10 others on a Community Panel assembled by Cowell.

"I've tried to hit a diversity in terms of gender, race, portions of the city as well as kind of interests," he said.

Those other panelists include representatives from the NAACP, the Sexual Assault Response and Awareness team, economic leaders, bankers, arts and culture representatives and the founder of the Roanoke Chapter of Moms Demand Action Against Gun Violence.

Cowell will call his panels to action in early March to question the top five candidates. By April, he aims to have a new Chief in place, one the community supports.

"It feels really good to be able to be a part of something bigger," said Brrown, "and then to work to make a change."

