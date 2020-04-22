Rockbridge County's Boxerwood Nature Center gardens remain open

There are still a few places you can safely get out to with social distancing.

Rockbridge County's Boxerwood Nature Center is usually welcoming school groups and others to its gardens for Earth Day.

But now they've had to closed down the play trail and lodge, however the gardens remain open during the day to visitors.

"So we did invite families to do things at home to celebrate Earth Day," said Ben Eland, Boxerwood's Garden and Facilities Manager. "They're making some Earth Mandalas just using some found objects from nature and making things they can share on social media. So we are finding ways to celebrate Earth Day, but mostly people in their own homes or people coming to the garden."

The gardens are open from dawn to dusk.

