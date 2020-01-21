Rockbridge Area Hospice receives Patriot Award

The National Guard thanked a Rockbridge charity for its support today

Rockbridge Area Hospice received an award from the Guard for its willingness to support their employee while he was serving.

Hospice nurse Damien Farris has had to rearrange his schedule to fulfill his military duties, and the Hospice organization has helped with that.

"It's sometimes five days or six days a month and the month in the summer, as with this year," Farris explained. "So the employer's graciousness in scheduling and working with the Guard member, it makes a difference."

Rockbridge Hospice also has a special program to help serve veterans.

