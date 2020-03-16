Rockbridge Area Relief Association adapts to coronavirus

Shopping carts are normally a big feature of the shopping-like experience at the Rockbridge Area Relief Association food pantry..

But in the time of coronavirus, their main use will be to take the food to clients in their cars.

“We really want to make sure that people can get food that they need and have as little exposure to us as possible,” said Jen Handy, RARA's director.

Unlike some stores, they do have plenty of supplies.

“We actually have toilet paper," Handy said. "We have an entire pallet of toilet paper.”

As do other local non-profits, with whom they’ve been coordinating to make sure services are still available.

“What people should know is that we’ve come together as a community," according to Handy. "And all the people doing emergency food assistance have been on the phones constantly with each other to coordinate our service to make sure that the people who need food will get food.”

And they have been taking calls from clients to make sure the breaks in paychecks won’t mean a time without utilities or rent.

“We will realize that some of those emergencies might happen in a month, when people have been out of work and haven’t had the wages to pay rent and those sort of things,” Handy explained.

But while they have full shelves and a plan, they find circumstances keep forcing them to adapt.

“I would say everything’s really fluid," Handy said. "So check back in before you go. Everything changes day by day.”

