Rockbridge Area Relief Association needs volunteers

Ryan Brink is the Campus Kitchen Coordinator.

“Hunger doesn’t sleep," he said. "You know, like hunger doesn’t self quarantine, it doesn’t stop. And in fact, we’ve seen the need increase.”

Which means groups like the Campus Kitchen, which puts together backpacks with food during the school year, need even more volunteers for their work, especially now that their college student help has been sent home.

“Yeah, I mean that’s one of the kind of Catch 22s of all this, at least with the Campus Kitchen program," Brink said. "You know, we rely so heavily on student volunteers. All of a sudden, you take away the student volunteers, so most of our manpower is gone, and then you see the increased need as people get reduced hours, furloughed, whatever it is.”

Upstairs, more volunteers are putting together the shopping for the food pantry’s drive through clients.

“The first week we went to a drive through, we processed over, or we distributed over 10 tons of food,” said Jenn Handy, the Director of the Rockbridge Area Relief Association.

All of that food gets organized and distributed by volunteers.

“Not only helping get that food out to cars using a limited volunteer supply during the day," Handy said. "We want to keep our volunteers safe, so using smaller teams.”

Not to mention all the other tasks that need to be done.

But even more worrisome is how this plays out in the future.

“We’re going to need volunteers not just tomorrow," according to Handy, "But a month from now for people to still be passionate about taking care of their neighbors for quite a while now.”

