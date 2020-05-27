Rockbridge Area YMCA Summer Camp begins

After schools were closed by coronavirus through the spring, a question comes up: What about summer camp?

The Rockbridge area YMCA started theirs today. It may look like past years, but in reality it's very different.

Kids are separated into much smaller groups that stay in their own areas and practice social distancing, and staff are using masks.

“In the past it was, everybody come in the gym and we’re going to play this wild, crazy game and sing these songs and get all pepped up for camp," said Annie LePere, Rockbridge Area YMCA child care director. "And today it was, let’s come on in, let’s meet your teacher, let’s sit down and make a name tag and this is your stuff and this is your space. And it was a totally different feel this year.”

They have been using a lot more rooms in their elementary school base to keep separated, but say they will do what they can to help parents returning to work.

