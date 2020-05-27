Rockbridge Area YMCA moves exercise classes outdoors

What do you do when you want to exercise but the gym doesn't provide enough social distance?

WDBJ7 photo

At the Rockbridge-Area YMCA, the answer is to take the class outside.

They've organized eight exercise classes that they're conducting in the parking out in front of the building, and there are plans to increase it to thirteen classes next week.

And with all the rain we've seen lately, they're bringing in a tent to cover the area so exercise won't have to be postponed by the weather.

The classes are free to members, and five dollars for non-members.

