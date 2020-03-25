Rockbridge Area YMCA to offer child care for essential workers

In Rockbridge County, the YMCA is stepping up to help essential workers with child care.

The Rockbridge Area YMCA will provide emergency childcare to health care workers and first responders in the Lexington, Rockbridge, and Buena Vista area soon.

The numbers will be limited to nine per class, which will be separated from each other in the Y. They're also checking temperatures of everyone as they come in and during the day.

"We want to make sure we are being extremely careful during this process, and not putting anybody at risk," said Bobbie Wagner of the Rockbridge Area YMCA. "And so we're going to make sure we follow all of the guidelines that we need in order to make this happen while still providing a need to the community that is very much a need right now."

A daily rate of $30 will be charged, with financial assistance available if needed. Lunch will be provided by local schools and snack by the YMCA.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.