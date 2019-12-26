Rockbridge CERT team receives Walmart Foundation grant

The Rockbridge Area Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) announced Thursday it has received a $500 grant from the Walmart Foundation.

CERT says it will use the grant to buy equipment and supplies for its Firefighter and Emergency Responder Support Program. According to the organization, volunteers will be able to provide a rest area, food and water for emergency responders during prolonged operations or when working in adverse conditions such as extreme heat or cold.

CERT is a FEMA-sponsored volunteer program that is locally supported by Rockbridge County, along with Lexington and Buena Vista. CERT operated under the Rockbridge County Chief of Fire and Rescue.

The purpose of CERT is to assist in emergency management and to educate people on disaster preparedness and basic response skills.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

