Rockbridge County High School receives top marks from US News

Rockbridge County High School got some good grades from a national magazine

The staff were passing out packets for students to finish their school work as they learned that the school is a 2020 Best High School, based on rankings in U.S. News & World Report.

"Well, it's always to get great news like this, but especially in these times when every little bit helps with our morale and our kids at home," said Principal Dr. Mike Craft. "We're still working hard to provide a quality education, and this is just part of the new normal for us."

The school got it's "Best" rating by being in the top 40 percent of schools rated by the magazine.

