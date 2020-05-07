Rockbridge County High School shows teacher appreciation

Rockbridge County High School teachers went back to school Thursday, but for most it was just for lunch.

WDBJ7 photo

The school arranged for a box lunch, along with some goodies and door prizes provided by local businesses, to celebrate teacher appreciation week.

But in the midst of COVID-19, they had to adapt their celebration to drive through and walk in outside.

"We had to put our heads together and really stretch to come up with some creative ideas," said Assistant Principal Joy McDonald. "But we live in the most wonderful community, and everyone from the county and the city came together to make this a success."

There was also music, provided by a teacher of course, to let those driving or walking in enjoy the moment.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.