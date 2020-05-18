Rockbridge County High School to host procession, virtual show for graduates

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7)- Rockbridge County High School will celebrate its seniors with a parade and a virtual graduation show.
A parade will be held May 22, proceeding from the high school parking lot to Hull’s Community Drive-In.
Graduates can ride inside their family vehicles, and at the drive-in they will be shown a virtual graduation that was filmed earlier in the month.
Community members can park along the parade route to cheer on graduates in the procession, but the drive-in show is only for graduates and their family.
The parade will begin at 7:45 p.m.
A link to the graduation video will be available on the RCHS website, Facebook page and YouTube after the showing.
