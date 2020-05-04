Rockbridge County High School works on graduation plans

In Rockbridge County, school administrators are working out the details on how to let their high school seniors have a graduation and celebration of their achievements.

They are planning to have students receive diplomas individually with family only in attendance as they are videotaped.

The videos will then be edited together, along with the other traditional parts of the ceremony, to produce a complete graduation.

They also hope to have an opportunity to have an in person celebration once a larger gathering is allowed.

