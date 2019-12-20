Rockbridge police shop with kids

The Lexington Walmart saw a large police presence Thursday night.

WDBJ7 photo

They were there for Rockbridge County’s Cops and Kids event, sponsored by the local Fraternal Order of Police.

They took more than sixty kids to get presents to brighten their Christmas.

“This is always an exciting event for the guys to participate in," said Lt. Mitchel Harrison, the FOP Lodge 31 President. "Everybody loves it, as you can see. We have an overwhelming turnout. So, it’s a good event for the families and for us alike. We like to take the kids and have a good time, and what better time for it than Christmas?”

Contributions from local citizens and businesses helped supplement the FOP budget for the biggest year ever.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

