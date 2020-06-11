Rockbridge NAACP starts Irma Thompson Fund

In Rockbridge County, the NAACP has started a program to encourage educators of color to come teach there.

WDBJ7 photo

The Irma Thompson Educators of Color Initiative is named for Buena Vista native, teacher, and activist Irma Thompson, who died last December at age 102.

The fund will provide financial help and grants for teachers and school administrators of color to encourage them to come to Rockbridge County to work.

"We think that there needs to be more people of color in positions of authority so that white and black students can see black people who are in charge of the classroom," explained Rockbridge NAACP President Rev. Reginald Early.

There is only one full-time teacher and two other educators of color in the Rockbridge and Lexington school systems.

You can contribute to the fund at the Rockbridge NAACP website here.

