Rockbridge Regional Library reopens with curbside service

In Rockbridge County, the public library system has been closed for coronavirus.

WDBJ7 photo

But Wednesday, while it isn't business as usual, they opened to provide curbside service to augment the online only help they have been doing.

The system is carefully structured to avoid contact as much as possible.

"Well, you place your holds," said Katie Ramsey of the Rockbridge Regional Library. "And when you do come to pick them up right outside our door, you let us know that you're here and we'll place them on a table right inside our door here, and you'll be able to pick them up once we walk away."

The library has greatly expanded its online services during the lockdown, including increasing the number of ebooks availble to users.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.