Rockbridge and Lexington students have environmental summit

Lexington City and Rockbridge County Public Schools held their first environmental summit.

Named “NEST FEST 2020,” the event involved sixty-two students from grade six through eight. Activities focused on working to protect Rockbridge County's Woods Creek watershed.

The goal is to encourage youth leadership, and promote Project NEST, which stands for Nurturing Environmental Stewardship Together.

"The schools around where we live really want students be thinking about themselves as active citizens and caring for the world that sustains us is a commonsense way to move that forward," said Elise Sheffield of event sponsor Boxerwood Nature Center:

The summit was the first chance for the students from different schools to get together as a single group.

