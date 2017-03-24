Advertisement

Rockbridge jail superintendent retires in midst of investigation

(KWQC)
By Bruce Young
Published: Mar. 24, 2017 at 4:49 PM EDT
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The superintendent of the Rockbridge County Jail has taken an early retirement

State Police and the Commonwealth's attorney are investigating the jail after an inmate's complaint earlier this month.

Superintendent John Higgins asked for a leave of absence during that investigation.

The jail commission accepted the request for the early retirement after he filed paperwork Thursday.

