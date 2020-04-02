Rockbridge library continues storytime online

The stay-at-home order has moved a lot of activities online.

The Rockbridge Regional Library has moved its storytime to Facebook for the duration.

Instead of her normal stories and activities in the library, Wendy Redfern has moved online from her home while the library in Lexington is closed.

"And I just think in this time it's so important to create something that's familiar and comforting," Redfern said. "And something to maybe just get away and have fun and not worry about anything else."

She usually reads as many as three books and tries as best she can to interact with her audience as she learns who's watching on Facebook.

