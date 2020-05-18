Rockbridge summer fair postponed until 2021

The Rockbridge Regional Fair and Expo announced Monday it will postpone its summer fair until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 summer fair was set to have a new location in Glasgow, but that will have to wait one more year.

Rockbridge Regional Fair and Expo says its number one concern is always the community, and that its focus this year will be on the physical and economic health of the community.

The organization will be holding community events throughout the 2020 and 2021 seasons to assist in this time of need.

For more information, contact the Rockbridge Regional Fair and Expo at 540-460-0061 or fair@rockbridgefairandexpo.org.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.