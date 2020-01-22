Rocky Mount-Franklin County First Responders Memorial close to completion

The Rocky Mount - Franklin County First Responders Memorial is set to be finished soon.

WDBJ7 photo

The memorial is designed to honor the sacrifice of local first responders, including police and Fire-EMS.

Currently, lighting, drainage, and landscaping are in the works.

"We have added the first responder plaques, we're adding another one coming up. We had another first responder who qualified as a line of duty death. And, we are still selling bricks as fundraisers for our creation of this first phase," said Matthew Hankins, Rocky Mount Assistant Town Manager.

Folks can still buy bricks to honor those first responders by going to the Rocky Mount Town Hall.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.