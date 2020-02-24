Rocky Mount Police promotes first African-American female sergeant

It's a historic promotion within the department, because for the first time Rocky Mount Police will have an African-American woman as sergeant.

Growing up, Boreika Burwell didn't dream about sitting behind the wheel of a police car or wearing a department patch on her arm.

"Little Boreika, you know I was just an athlete in high school," Burwell said.

She wanted to study sports science, but fell in love with Criminal Justice instead.

"I was able to get a position here at the Rocky Mount Police department and have loved it ever since," Burwell said.

In five years, the 28-year-old has made her mark on the department.

"She was that sponge, absorbed the information and really ran with it and has been a star employee ever since," Lt. Mark Lovern said.

And now she is making history.

"I'm way more advanced in my career than I ever anticipated," Burwell said.

In December, Burwell was promoted to sergeant - making her the first African-American woman to hold the title.

Her perspective and experiences can help when crews respond to calls out in the field, she said.

"I may be able to relate to somebody better than a co-worker of mine can," Burwell said.

The department only has 3 women in the force of 24, but Burwell said she has never felt out of place.

"The way the guys, they respect me. I don't have to think of it as a male-dominated environment. I do what the guys do so it works out well for me here," Burwell said.

Giving her the confidence to lead and proudly wear her badge.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.