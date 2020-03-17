Rocky Mount changes operations amid coronavirus concerns

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ7) - The Town of Rocky Mount is making changes to help protect its community from spreading the coronavirus.
The town is working to minimize close interactions with customers at its town facilities by making the following adjustments:
- All in-person payments must be processed at the Municipal Building’s drive-through payment window at 345 Donald Ave.
- Convenience fees for credit and debit cards will be waived when paying bills by phone at 540-483-5243
- Permit applications will be submitted at the drive-through window or via email at ccompton@rockymountva.org
- The town will stop processing passport applications
- Prior passport appointments will be honored, but no new ones will be scheduled
- No one from the public will be allowed beyond the lobby of any town facility
- Rentals at the Community and Hospitality Center, the historic train depot, and welcome center have been canceled through the end of April
- Renters have the option to receive refunds of reschedule events
- The following events have been canceled:
- Cops & Bobbers Fishin’ Rodeo (March 28)
- Easter Egg Hunt (April 11)
- Harvester Performance Center shows
- Chug For The Jug foot race
- CPR’s “Cars, Cornbread & Conversation” event (April 4)
- Cruisin’ Rocky Mount (April 4, moved to May 2)
- Rocky Mount Farmers Market (closed through April 3)
