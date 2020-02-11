Rocky Mount gives update on future bridge project

The town of Rocky Mount is pushing forward with a project to update a bridge that many drivers use.

Rocky Mount wants to make upgrades to the Angle Bridge which is the busy overpass located along North Main Street near Franklin Street.

The town is trying to be proactive with the updates before the bridge gets too old and construction becomes more expensive, Assistant Town Manager Matt Hankins said.

The town has nearly $600,000 of federal money left over from previous projects in the community. That money is expected to cover half of the overall costs to the Angle Bridge project.

Officials said they hope to start construction sometime this summer. The project would last about four months and impact many drivers during that time.

