One man is now in custody after a nearly 10-hour stand-off inFranklin County.

The suspect, Clinton Wayne Wiseman, 28, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The incident began about 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Deputies went to serve a warrant in the 1200 block of Bonbrook Mill Road in Writz when Wiseman barricaded himself in the house.

