First responders rescued a patient following a car crash in Bedford County Sunday night.

The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle roll-over along Stewartsville Road in front of the Staunton River Middle School, according to the department’s Facebook Page.

One person was taken to the hospital after their car rolled over multiple times.

No word on the patient's condition at this time.

