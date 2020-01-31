Ronald McDonald House celebrates renovation of two rooms in Roanoke

Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia is celebrating the opening of two newly-renovated rooms in its Roanoke location.

Thursday, Ronald McDonald House leaders and representatives from Skanska Construction held a ribbon-cutting to signify the completion of their work.

Skanska fully renovated the two rooms free of charge.

The rooms will now be used to house the families of sick children being treated at Roanoke-area hospitals.

"It's good just to have that stress taken off them of 'where are we going to stay?' while their child is in the hospital, and we're here to support them so all they have to worry about is taking care of their child," said Anna Semonco, Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia's Executive Director.

In 35 years in Roanoke, the Ronald McDonald House has helped more than 20,000 families.

