Ronald McDonald House making changes amid coronavirus pandemic

Just like many other organizations, the Ronald McDonald House has had to change the way they do things because of COVID-19.

In order to protect its guests, staff and volunteers, the charity has suspended its dinner program, restricted common areas of the house, ceased new admissions and closed the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Carilion Children’s Hospital.

The charity has been able to continue helping its families while following restrictions, in part because of help from the community. A donation of brand-new microwaves made it possible for guests to have one in their rooms, and monetary donations were used to purchase hospital meal vouchers.

The Ronald McDonald House has also been delivering care packages to families at the children’s hospital, where its family room has been temporarily repurposed as a reprieve area for medical personnel.

The charity plans to stay in touch with the hospital on ways it can continue to help.

For more information, visit RMHC_SWVA.org or their Facebook page.

