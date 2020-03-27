Ronald McDonald House seeking microwavable meal donations amid outbreak

Since the spread of this virus, the Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke has had to do things a little differently.

They were ordered on March 21st to stop taking in new families, but they're still caring for the ones who were already at the house. For safety measures, the house had to close all common areas and their guests now have to eat from their rooms. A donor gave microwaves for each room, so guests are in need of more microwavable meals, along with bottled water and other snacks.

Employees are also taking care packages over to the hospital for the families.

"It's so important for people to continue to help us because children are still getting sick and injured and babies are still being born too early," Anna Semonco, Executive Director for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia, said.

To help, you can drop off items like microwavable meals and snacks at the new drop off station outside of the house.

For more ways to donate, you can check out the Ronald McDonald House's website: https://www.rmhc-swva.org/.