Ronald McDonald House hosting annual 'Rock-A-Tee' Fundraiser

The Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke is encouraging folks to "Rock-A-Tee" this upcoming Friday, May 1st. It's part of their annual "Rock-A-Tee' fundraiser to support families that the house serves.

In past years, organizations came together to take photos in their shirts.

That can't happen this year because of the coronavirus, but house staff members are asking people to take photos of just themselves in the shirts or with their families.

Photos can be posted to the house's Facebook page.

"We are funded on mostly donations, and so that's how our house runs and that's how the majority of the time we get the money to keep these families close to their children, so we want people to know that we're still here," Jill Lucas Drakeford, House Manager of the Ronald McDonald House, said.

You can purchase a t-shirt for $10 here

