Rosie's Gaming Emporium honors essential workers with free meals

Like many other businesses providing entertainment in the Roanoke Valley, Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Vinton has closed temporarily.

But the kitchen is busy.

On Wednesday, Rosie's began preparing free meals for first responders, healthcare professionals and other essential workers.

We followed employees as they delivered pizzas to the Vinton Kroger.

Rosie's plans to provide meals for groups of ten or more through the month of April. The company expects to serve more than 20,000 meals statewide.

Organizations designated as essential under the Governor's recent executive order are eligible. Rosie's is asking them to order meals one day in advance, and then pick them up at the Vinton location.

For more information, click on the following link:

Rosie's Community Heroes Meal Program

