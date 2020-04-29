Rosie's temporary closure means reduced revenue for Town of Vinton

Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Vinton hasn't seen any game play for the last several weeks. That means no big wins for players and an interruption in revenue for the town.

Richard "Pete" Peters, Vinton's Economic Development Director, said on average, they were collecting about $50,000 a month from Rosie's. The town is still on track to expand the operation in Vinton and add additional HHR terminals.

But over the last year, he said the gaming emporium has outperformed revenue expectations.

So much so, that its temporary closure won't change plans to spend the money in revenue on capital improvement projects.

"So even if they don’t open the remainder of this physical year, we’ve already met our revenue expectations," he said. "So we have enough to fund in this year, our match for the construction project.”

Peters said they're still on track to use that money next year to replace and repair Mountain View Road..

The $1 million to $1.2 million project is a shared cost project with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

