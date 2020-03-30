Rotary Club of Forest honor healthcare workers with field of flags

The Bedford County community is sending a big message to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rotary Club of Forest set up a field of flags to salute health care workers in the region.

For years, the rotary club has planted flags for Labor Day to honor veterans and first responders.

This year, they decided to put up the flags a few months earlier. "Well to just put a little smile on their face. People are recognizing what they’re doing and I hope people reach out to friends and neighbors and so forth that are in this profession and help acknowledge them ... what they’re doing for us is really important," said Gary Hostutler, president of the Rotary Club of Forest.

Hostutler says the flags will stay up indefinitely.

