Route 460 in Giles County partially back open after May slide

One lane of traffic is back open in each direction on Route 460 in Giles County, about five miles east of the West Virginia border.

All lanes had been completely closed after a mudslide before Memorial Day.

Two-way traffic now is shifted onto the eastbound side of Route 460 while work continues to repair the westbound lanes. Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers can expect some delays on the open Route 460 lanes during daytime hours.

TRAFFIC ALERT: RT 460 @GilesCoVa REOPENED TO 2-WAY TRAFFIC BUT REPAIRS STILL ONGOING. As of June 4, 2-way traffic, EB & WB can now use EB side of RT 460 while repairs continue on WB lanes due to slide. Expect some delays and flagging operations. #VDOT ➡️ https://t.co/06UIm0M53G pic.twitter.com/HU8URBbib2 — VDOT Salem (@VaDOTSalem) June 4, 2020

The remaining repairs on the westbound lanes are anticipated to take several more weeks and are estimated to cost $1 million.

The slide occurred west of the Town of Narrows during heavy rainfall.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.