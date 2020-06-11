Rural Retreat Lake Campground re-opens Friday

The Rural Retreat Lake Campground is scheduled to re-open Friday, after being closed well past its normal opening.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, all 70-plus campsites have sat vacant for weeks waiting for visitors to stop by.

Cleaning procedures are in place and masks are encouraged when you are in close proximity to other people.

Officials said this opening is long overdue.

“I’m really excited about it; it’s a long time coming,” said Camp Host Jim Desmond. “If it was up to me, I’d camp year-round. I’m looking forward to a good crowd this year.”

The pool will not be open this summer. According to the tourism director, it’s because they could not get lifeguards trained due to pools across the state being closed during the pandemic.

The campsite is huge for the local economy.

“Even beyond the dollar value I think for us it’s an opportunity for us to showcase what makes our community so great,” said Wythe County Tourism Director Jeremy Farley. “It just doesn’t feel like summer in Wythe County without going camping here at the Rural Retreat Lake at least one time, and so for us, more than anything, it just feels like we’re getting back to a little bit of normalcy.”

The campground has been named one of Virginia’s 13 Most Favorite Campgrounds.

