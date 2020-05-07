Rustburg Middle School will be replaced

Rustburg Middle School, a 101-year-old building, is being replaced.

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors and Campbell County School Board say initial steps to replace the school are underway.

The boards say they have worked together to secure the needed credit rating for financing the project, and they have authorized staff to look for professional planning and development proposals.

At the May 5 Board of Supervisors meeting, members voted unanimously to apply the Public-Private Educational Facilities and Infrastructure Act to move into the process of getting design, construction, and financing for the project.

If all the pieces come together, construction is tentatively slated for Spring 2021.

“This is a tremendous step forward, and I am pleased with the vision and cooperation the School Board and Board of Supervisors have demonstrated to make this school improvement project a reality,” said Dr. Robert Johnson, Campbell County Superintendent of Schools. “We are excited to see this progress and will keep everyone informed in the days ahead as more details become available.”

“We are proud to make this shared commitment to our local education system and our community. We look forward to continuing our work with the Schools as many crucial planning pieces will still be coming together in the months ahead,” said Frank Rogers, County Administrator. “I commend our Board of Supervisors, our School Board and staff for their spirit of collaboration in the best interest of our current students and future generations.”

