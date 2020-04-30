SARA Roanoke receives national recognition

Sexual Assault Awareness Month is coming to an end, with national recognition for a local non-profit.

SARA is the sexual assault crisis center for the Roanoke Valley.

The organization has been named one of ten "points of light" by the National Take Back the Night Foundation.

Dina Hackley-Hunt is the organization's Director of Education and Outreach.

"To me it just represents the good work that we're doing," Hackley-Hunt told WDBJ7, "sort of a way to let survivors know that there are people who care about them, and help support and strengthen them."

Laura Guilliams, Director of Crisis Services agreed.

"It lets the community know that these are issues that are happening in our community and it lets survivors know they're heard, they're seen and they're cared for," she said.

On Thursday night, SARA held a virtual event online to honor survivors of sexual violence.