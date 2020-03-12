SBA loans to help businesses, non-profits impacted by coronavirus

The U.S. Small Business Administration will provide low-interest federal disaster loans to help owners and organizations impacted by the coronavirus.

The SBA will make the Economic Injury Disaster Loans available to states and territories where the Governor has asked for assistance, according to a press release.

“Small businesses are vital economic engines in every community and state, and they have helped make our economy the strongest in the world,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “The SBA will continue to provide every small business with the most effective and customer-focused response possible during these times of uncertainty.”

Up to $2 million will be given to businesses and non-profits to pay for things like fixed debts, payroll and other bills while they work to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Interest rates for small businesses will be about 3.75 percent, and 2.75 percent for non-profits.

For more information you can visit the SBA website.

