SPCA starts pet matchmaking service in Roanoke Valley

The Roanoke Valley SPCA has created a pet matchmaking service to pair people with animal companions during this time of social distancing.

The SPCA is encouraging those interested in adoption to call the shelter to speak with a matchmaker anytime between Monday and Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m.

The matchmaker will speak to potential adopters about their hopes for a pet and make matches with the pets at one of the shelters.

If the match is a good fit upon the first meeting, the adoption fee will be waived.

Adoptions are by appointment only. You can schedule one by contacting the shelter at 540-339-9247

