SUV drives into house; left running with no driver in Danville

Danville Police are looking into a hit-and-run incident along the 400 block of Gay Street early Sunday morning.

According to Danville Police, crews responded shortly before 12:30 a.m. and found a gold Ford Escape in the living room of an unoccupied house. The SUV went through the front door and was still running, but with no driver in sight.

No injuries have been reported. Police contacted the property manager and removed the Ford from the scene.

The case remains open. Danville Police asks you call 434-793-0000 with any tips.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.