SWAT storms house on Chapman Ave. in Southwest Roanoke

WDBJ7 is working to learn more about a police presence in southwest Roanoke early Friday morning.

According to Roanoke Police, officers were called to the 1600 block of Chapman Avenue SW after receiving reports of shots fired. Near the scene a woman directed officers to a vehicle where a male juvenile was inside with a serious gunshot wound. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS for treatment of his injuries.

When WDBJ7 arrived at the scene on Chapman Ave. around 2:30 a.m., police were still on alert though the street was relatively quiet. Just before 3:30 a.m., two officers approached a house with their guns drawn. They ducked behind a parked vehicle for a few minutes before eventually backing away from the house, with guns still raised, as another officer escorted a man in handcuffs out of the house.

Shortly after 5 a.m. SWAT arrived. A half dozen or so officers in tactical gear approached the house with guns drawn. Another officer shouted over the megaphone.

"This is the police. We have a search warrant for 1606 Chapman Ave. apartment C. Come out with your arms raised."

After sharing this warning three times, the tactical team moved in and there was a loud flash bang from inside the house.

WDBJ7 did not see anyone other than officers leave the house. The SWAT team cleared out of the neighborhood within 20 minutes.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

