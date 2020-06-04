Safari Park to reopen Village Walk About

The Virginia Safari Park in Rockbridge County has been a popular drive-through destination for families during social distancing.

But the Safari Village Walk About area at the park has been closed to visitors during the shutdown.

Friday, as part of the Phase Two reopening, visitors will now be allowed to go into the walk-through displays, including stations for feeding goats and giraffes.

"We are only enforcing masks if you are going inside the buildings like the gift shop or the restrooms," said park Director Sarah Friedel. "If we find out that people aren't following the social distancing rules in the village, we might have to go to making people wear masks there as well, but at the moment we're going to have everything marked off so that people know where the distances are."

The aviary in the village, however, will be closed because of its small space.

