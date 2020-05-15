SafeSide Tactical reopens Roanoke indoor shooting range

Safeside Tactical has reopened its indoor shooting range in Roanoke.

The company challenged the state's closure order in court last month, but the judge's ruling only applied to the Lynchburg location.

Gun owners who use the Roanoke range had to wait until this afternoon.

Mitchell Tyler is a co-owner of /SafeSide Tactical.

"You know it's been over 50 days here and it's great to hear shots kind of ringing out on the range again," Tyler told WDBJ7 Friday afternoon.

Jamal Terry said he had been waiting for the range to reopen.

"I just purchased my first pistol," Terry said, "so it's exciting to actually come out here and shoot it."

SafeSide Tactical is taking a number of precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, including more space between range visitors, and a thorough cleaning after each session.

