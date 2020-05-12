Safety concerns around coronavirus close Lynchburg water attractions for summer

The COVID-19 pandemic has closed a handful of Lynchburg water attractions for the summer.

The Miller Park Pool, Riverside Park Sprayground and Riverfront Park Fountain are closing for safety concerns, according to City Manager Bonnie Svrcek.

In a statement Tuesday, Svrcek adds, 'We know the community will be disappointed. We considered alternatives and took into consideration the Forward Virginia Plan and CDC guidelines; however, the bottom line was the safety of this community, our patrons and our staff.'

All of Lynchburg's parks and many trails are set to remain open during the summer.

